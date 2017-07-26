Pinal Co. helps arrest Florida man for online sex crimes against children

Thanks to some help from a Pinal County Sheriff's Office investigator a 31-year-old Florida man has been arrested and now faces charges of using a computer to solicit a child and transmitting harmful images to minors.

“Being a father, it angers me that there are people out there that want to manipulate and harm our children. No matter where they are, I’m proud our investigators are able to work with agencies across the nation to get these people off the streets,” said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

According to a PCSO news release, Florida man Lee Trikojat thought he was meeting with a 13-year-old girl that he met online, when he was taken into custody.

The investigation into Trikojat's online activities was launched after he logged onto an online chat room for kids and made contact with a PCSO investigator that had been posing as a 14-year-old girl. According to the release the two engaged in several conversations and the age difference was discussed with Trikojat asking the teen, to keep their relationship a secret.

Investigators in Florida were contacted by the PCSO and then began their own undercover operation, with an investigator in Florida posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Trikojat soon began conversations with the Florida investigator, and sent sexually inappropriate photos of himself as well. According to the release a meeting was set up between Trikojat and the person he thought was the 13-year-old. It was at this meeting that he was taken into custody.

