Copper Queen Community Hospital recognized for Inspiring Rural Health Program

The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.
This award "award honors excellence in the provision of health services to rural and/or other medically underserved people."
This award "award honors excellence in the provision of health services to rural and/or other medically underserved people."
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.
One person is dead and six are injured after an Ohio State Fair ride malfunction, authorities said.
One person is dead and six are injured after an Ohio State Fair ride malfunction, authorities said.