ACTION DAY: Heavy rain, flooding possible on Saturday

Monsoon storms could bring heavy rain and flash flooding to southern Arizona this weekend.

The KOLD News 13 weather team marked Saturday, July 29, as a First Alert Action Day for the potential of strong to severe storms.

Scattered storms and showers will fire up in the afternoon and evening hours Saturday.

Flash flooding will be the main threat so watch out for flooded roads, if you're planning to travel this weekend. Some storms could also produce hail, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

We call for Action Days any time we think the weather is going to significantly affect your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE.

Don't forget to track the latest weather alerts with the Tucson News Now weather app, it is available for free HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.