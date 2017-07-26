SV Animal Care Center offers discounted dog adoptions

Looking for a 'fur'ever friend and live in the Sierra Vista and Cochise County area? Then this is the event for you.

The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center has reached capacity on its dogs and is offering reduced fees for adoptions (on dogs) through Aug. 31, in the hopes of finding good homes for the dogs and freeing up much needed space.

“While we’ve had success getting many dogs adopted out in recent months, we continue to receive numerous canines this summer and once again have a heightened need to find them homes as soon as possible,” says Arleen Garcia, animal control supervisor. “Please stop by our facility to meet some of our wonderful dogs and consider acting now if you’ve been thinking of adding a furry friend to your family.”

From Wednesday, July 26 through Aug. 31, adoption fees for dogs will be reduced from $75 to $50. With this fee is spay/neuter surgery, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a City pet license, and a microchip implant.

The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center (6799 E. Highway 90) is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. It is closed on Sunday, Monday, and holidays.

For more information, please call (520) 458-4151.

