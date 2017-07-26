SV Animal Care Center offers discounted dog adoptions

“While we’ve had success getting many dogs adopted out in recent months, we continue to receive numerous canines this summer and once again have a heightened need to find them homes as soon as possible,” says Arleen Garcia, animal control supervisor.
This week's Pet Pal is "Kringle!" This sweet, 3-year-old Pit Bull mix needs to find his forever family! The Humane Society of Southern Arizona.
Thanks to a social media contest sponsored by Petplan pet insurance the Whetstone Fire District will be better equipped to help save pets from house fires.
A recent case in rural Pima County is serving as an important reminder. On Thursday, July 20, the Pima County Animal Care and Health Department were notified a bobcat tested positive for rabies.
Pima Animal Care Center said it found 38 cats and kittens living with piles of trash, bugs and waste in a central Tucson home.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.
One person is dead and six are injured after an Ohio State Fair ride malfunction, authorities said.
