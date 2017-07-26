Water main break closes midtown street

The Douglas Police Department received two 911 calls around 2 p.m. Monday about bundles of something being thrown over the fence.
Tucson police have identified the man who died after a shooting in an east side neighborhood Wednesday morning.
The street, just south of Ft. Lowell between 1st Avenue and Stone will be closed for the next several hours.
The Department of Public Safety released video from the cockpit of a rescue helicopter only to KOLD News 13. You can see that video on KOLD at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Pima County road conditions as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.
One person is dead and six are injured after an Ohio State Fair ride malfunction, authorities said.
