Water main break closes midtown street

Crews working on the water main break (Source: Tucson News Now)

A water main break has closed Delano from Fontana to Geronimo, according to the Tucson Police Department.

A contractor broke a water line at Delano and Geronimo, leaving 40 homes without water on Wednesday, July 26.

The street, just south of Ft. Lowell between 1st Avenue and Stone will be closed for the next several hours, as crews from Tucson Water work to fix the issue.

No word yet on when residents will have water, or when the area will reopen.

