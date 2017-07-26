Marijuana launched over the border fence near Douglas

Marijuana bundle thrown over border fence. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

More than 140 pounds of marijuana were thrown over the International Boundary Fence near Douglas on Monday, July 24, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The Douglas Police Department received two 911 calls around 2 p.m. Monday about bundles of something being thrown over the fence. A DPD officer arrived on the scene and found a large bundle had broken apart with several smaller bundles of marijuana inside.

Douglas Station BP agents searched the area, but did not find any more bundles.

The drugs were seized and taken to the Douglas Port of Entry for processing.

