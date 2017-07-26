Marijuana launched over the border fence near Douglas

Willcox Station Border Patrol agents arrested a woman from Mexico on Tuesday night, July 25 after she attempted to smuggle drugs across the border at the Highway 191 immigration checkpoint near Elfrida.
The Douglas Police Department received two 911 calls around 2 p.m. Monday about bundles of something being thrown over the fence.
Tucson police have identified the man who died after a shooting in an east side neighborhood Wednesday morning.
“Being a father, it angers me that there are people out there that want to manipulate and harm our children. No matter where they are, I’m proud our investigators are able to work with agencies across the nation to get these people off the streets,” said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.
A Tempe mother is accused of child abuse for allegedly punching her two young sons and hitting them with a belt.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
One person is dead and six are injured after an Ohio State Fair ride malfunction, authorities said.
The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer is identified as Aries Clark.
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.
Police bodycam video from June 4 shows police talking to witnesses after the newborn baby was found inside a backpack left in a grocery cart.
Police in Lorain have arrested a mother after her eight children were found living in a "disgusting" home. The children were smeared with feces and living in a home infested with bedbugs and covered with mold.
