BP K9 sniffs out more than fuel in a gas tank

Drugs found in door panel. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Willcox Station Border Patrol agents arrested a woman from Mexico on Tuesday night, July 25 after she attempted to smuggle drugs across the border at the Highway 191 immigration checkpoint near Elfrida.

According to a CBP news release, her vehicle was pulled for a secondary inspection after a BP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs. Agents searched the vehicle and found 29 bricks of marijuana in the door panels, agents also noticed the gas tank has been tampered with. A quick search of the tank revealed another 42 bricks of marijuana.

The drugs, weighing a total of 75 pounds were worth nearly $39,000.

Agents seized the drugs and took the woman into custody, she is facing narcotics smuggling charges.

