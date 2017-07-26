100 people take the oath and become U.S. citizens

The Jewish Community Center in the foothills was where 100 people became U.S. citizens for the first time.

"Congrats to my grandmother, because she passed her test," said one happy family member.

There were 99 others who also passed the test and became citizens on Wednesday, July 26. They made their way to the U.S. from 19 different countries, and the process to become a citizen was not an easy one.

Fololeini Lakei is from Tonga one of the south Pacific islands. It is 9,000 miles away from Tucson.

"It's so tough for me to be a citizen," said Lakei. "So I am happy. It's a special day for me and thank you lord that I have this opportunity."

It wasn't easy for Evangelina Quijiada Fimbres either. She's a single mother, who raised four children on her own, while trying to find steady work in the U.S. For her taking the test seemed easy. Her granddaughter calls her an inspiration.

"She's lost two sons with five months of each other, and still she went out there, she did something that she always dreamed of," said Fimbres' granddaughter. "She's my biggest inspiration. She means the world to me and I couldn't be more proud to just see her complete such an amazing goal."

