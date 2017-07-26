100 people take the oath and become U.S. citizens

Santa Cruz County Health Services advise people living where there is water running in the Nogales Wash and tributaries east of the wash to stay out of the areas.
Santa Cruz County Health Services advise people living where there is water running in the Nogales Wash and tributaries east of the wash to stay out of the areas.
The Jewish Community Center in the foothills was where 100 people became U.S. citizens for the first time.
The Jewish Community Center in the foothills was where 100 people became U.S. citizens for the first time.
We’ve all dreamed of winning the lottery. So, if you’re looking to cash in on those dreams, why not try a store that’s sold winning tickets before?
We’ve all dreamed of winning the lottery. So, if you’re looking to cash in on those dreams, why not try a store that’s sold winning tickets before?
The street, just south of Ft. Lowell between 1st Avenue and Stone will be closed for the next several hours.
The street, just south of Ft. Lowell between 1st Avenue and Stone will be closed for the next several hours.
Willcox Station Border Patrol agents arrested a woman from Mexico on Tuesday night, July 25 after she attempted to smuggle drugs across the border at the Highway 191 immigration checkpoint near Elfrida.
Willcox Station Border Patrol agents arrested a woman from Mexico on Tuesday night, July 25 after she attempted to smuggle drugs across the border at the Highway 191 immigration checkpoint near Elfrida.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
One person is dead and six are injured after an Ohio State Fair ride malfunction, authorities said.
One person is dead and six are injured after an Ohio State Fair ride malfunction, authorities said.
The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer is identified as Aries Clark.
The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer is identified as Aries Clark.
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.
Police bodycam video from June 4 shows police talking to witnesses after the newborn baby was found inside a backpack left in a grocery cart.
Police bodycam video from June 4 shows police talking to witnesses after the newborn baby was found inside a backpack left in a grocery cart.
Police in Lorain have arrested a mother after her eight children were found living in a "disgusting" home. The children were smeared with feces and living in a home infested with bedbugs and covered with mold.
Police in Lorain have arrested a mother after her eight children were found living in a "disgusting" home. The children were smeared with feces and living in a home infested with bedbugs and covered with mold.