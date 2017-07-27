Transgender vet on POTUS decision: "A slap in the face"

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning to say that the U.S. government will not allow transgender people to serve in the military.
President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning to say that the U.S. government will not allow transgender people to serve in the military.
Santa Cruz County Health Services advise people living where there is water running in the Nogales Wash and tributaries east of the wash to stay out of the areas.
Santa Cruz County Health Services advise people living where there is water running in the Nogales Wash and tributaries east of the wash to stay out of the areas.
The street, just south of Ft. Lowell between 1st Avenue and Stone will be closed for the next several hours.
The street, just south of Ft. Lowell between 1st Avenue and Stone will be closed for the next several hours.
15-years of dedicated service from 1975-1990. That's how long Kristyn Weed spent in the Army. But now, 17 years removed from that time in the military, the transgender woman has a feeling of worry washing over her.
15-years of dedicated service from 1975-1990. That's how long Kristyn Weed spent in the Army. But now, 17 years removed from that time in the military, the transgender woman has a feeling of worry washing over her.
Road information for Cochise County as of 7 p.m Wednesday, July 26.
Road information for Cochise County as of 7 p.m Wednesday, July 26.
The Jewish Community Center in the foothills was where 100 people became U.S. citizens for the first time.
The Jewish Community Center in the foothills was where 100 people became U.S. citizens for the first time.
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.