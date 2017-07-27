HOOPS: UA and GCU will share December ticket in Phoenix

The Wildcats will play Texas A&M and the Antelopes will take on St. John's in the Valley of the Sun Shootout in December.
The Wildcats will play Texas A&M and the Antelopes will take on St. John's in the Valley of the Sun Shootout in December.
How Augie Busch will maintain the legacy set by his father, Frank.
How Augie Busch will maintain the legacy set by his father, Frank.
Augie Busch has been named the head coach for both the men's and women's swimming and diving programs at Arizona.
Augie Busch has been named the head coach for both the men's and women's swimming and diving programs at Arizona.
Liz Patterson is on the U.S. National Track team headed to the World Championships in London.
Liz Patterson is on the U.S. National Track team headed to the World Championships in London.
UA Athletics to induct four individuals and nine NCAA Championship swimming relay teams into Arizona Sports Hall of Fame.
UA Athletics to induct four individuals and nine NCAA Championship swimming relay teams into Arizona Sports Hall of Fame.