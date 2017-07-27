HOOPS: UA and GCU will share December ticket in Phoenix

Many had hoped that the Wednesday press conference at Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Arena was the announcement of a second meeting between perennial in-state basketball power Arizona and the rising baby cousin at Grand Canyon.

That was not the case.

The two will play at the downtown Phoenix venue on Tuesday night December 5, just not against each other.

The Wildcats were already scheduled for a contest that evening against Texas A&M and the showdown has now been turned into a doubleheader event that will be known as the Valley of the Sun Shootout.

The Antelopes will join the party that night in a nightcap game against the St. John’s Red Storm.

UA and the Aggies will be the opening act at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats beat GCU last season 64-54 in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Although both Sean Miller and Dan Majerle indicated the schools would love to play again there is no rematch on the horizon in the immediate future.

