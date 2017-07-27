TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. Pipe breach allows untreated waste to flow into Nogales Wash

Officials with the Nogales public works discovered on Tuesday, July 25, that a broken pipe has allowed untreated wastewater to flow into the Nogales Wash.

The City of Nogales signed a declaration of emergency and Santa Cruz County is also working on declaring a state of emergency as well.

The Mayor of Nogales said the city does not have the budget for the repairs.

Santa Cruz County Health Services advise people living where there is water running in the wash and tributaries east of the wash to stay out of the areas.

2. Tucson police identify man found dead on east side

Tucson police have identified the man who died after a shooting in an east side neighborhood Wednesday morning.

A look at Almond st near Camino Seco and Irvington. One man is dead and #Tucson police investigating it as a homicide. Waiting to learn more pic.twitter.com/ECIDXCyFey — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) July 26, 2017

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said 40-year-old Gabriel Escalante was found shot in the 8700 block of East Almond Street.

Dugan said the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

3. Transgender vet on POTUS decision: "A slap in the face"

15-years of dedicated service from 1975-1990. That's how long Kristyn Weed spent in the Army.

Kristyn Weed, #Transgender Vet: "You join to serve, give your life to your country. To have that taken from you is pretty hard to swallow." pic.twitter.com/Zh0pQm1xx3 — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) July 27, 2017

But now, 17 years removed from that time in the military, the transgender woman has a feeling of worry washing over her.

"Of those that have come out and are openly, actively serving as Transgender service members, are scared to death" Weed said.

HAPPENING TODAY

A man charged in a deadly road rage shooting in Marana will go before a judge.

Marcus Dickson is scheduled for an arraignment hearing.

He's facing second degree murder charge.

According to police he shot another man in the parking lot of a popular Marana shopping center last month.

WEATHER

we're expecting more rain today with a 30 percent chance of scattered storms.

Highs will be near 100 degrees.

