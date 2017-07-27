TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
Santa Cruz County Health Services advise people living where there is water running in the Nogales Wash and tributaries east of the wash to stay out of the areas.
The street, just south of Ft. Lowell between 1st Avenue and Stone will be closed for the next several hours.
15-years of dedicated service from 1975-1990. That's how long Kristyn Weed spent in the Army. But now, 17 years removed from that time in the military, the transgender woman has a feeling of worry washing over her.
Road information for Cochise County as of 7 p.m Wednesday, July 26.
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."
One person is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach.
The 3-month-old puppy died on the way to animal rescue, and an examination confirmed major spinal trauma.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.
The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.
On Thursday, a six-day long manhunt for Jeremy Stroupe II, who Transylvania County deputies said led them on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the Pisgah National Forest on Saturday, ended in McDowell County. Deputies confirmed just after 4 a.m. Thursday that Stroupe had been taken into custody.
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.
