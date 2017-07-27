Holbrook gives visitors glimpse into Arizona's bloody, outlaw past

The area is expected to be closed for three to four hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible.
Thanks to donations from community partners, the Pima County Sheriff's Department will be giving away backpacks stuffed with school supplies (2,000 in total).
Pima County road conditions as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27.
Even by territorial Arizona standards, Holbrook was a rough place in the 1880s with too many lawless cowboys, cattle rustlers and horse thieves. Just a half day's drive from Tucson will have you exploring the scene of one of Arizona's bloodiest shootouts.
The U.S. State Department has issued a warning about drinking alcohol in Mexico.
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
The 3-month-old puppy died on the way to animal rescue, and an examination confirmed major spinal trauma.
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.
