On the "big screen" this weekend July 28 - 30

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Every Thursday we sit down with Movie Critic Herb Stratford to talk movies hitting the big screen!
 
Here are the flicks you can catch starting Friday, July 28:

  • An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
  • Atomic Blonde
  • The Emoji Movie

At The Loft -

  • A Ghost Story 

