Tucson man avoids trial for crash that killed 2 bicyclists

The man charged in connection to the death of two cyclists in March 2016 took a plea on Thursday, July 27, avoiding a trial that was scheduled for next week.

Brian Lynch was arrested on March 3, 2016, after the crash that killed bicyclists Clare Rhoades, 72, and 68-year-old Kenneth Vieira, and injured three others. Deputies said he crashed his work truck into a group of cyclists northwest of Tucson.

Lynch pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault/DWDI, and one count of endangerment.

The cyclists were part of a group of seniors from New Mexico who were vacationing in Tucson.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 25.

As part of the plea deal, a separate case against Lynch was dismissed.

