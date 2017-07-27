Possibly tainted alcohol in Mexico leads to travel warning

The U.S. State Department has issued a warning about drinking alcohol in Mexico.

The federal agency said it has received reports that the consumption of tainted or substandard alcohol has resulted in illness or blacking out.

"If you choose to drink alcohol, it is important to do so in moderation and to stop and seek medical attention if you begin to feel ill," the State Department said on its website.

The warning comes just weeks after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigated the death of a Wisconsin woman at a resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Read more about the death 20-year-old Abbey Conner HERE.

