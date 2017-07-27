Possibly tainted alcohol in Mexico leads to travel warning

The U.S. State Department has issued a warning about drinking alcohol in Mexico.
Brian Lynch was arrested on March 3, 2016, after a crash that killed bicyclists Clare Rhoades and Kenneth Vieira.
Tucson police have identified the man who died after a shooting in an east-side neighborhood Wednesday morning.
“Being a father, it angers me that there are people out there that want to manipulate and harm our children. No matter where they are, I’m proud our investigators are able to work with agencies across the nation to get these people off the streets,” said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.
Willcox Station Border Patrol agents arrested a woman from Mexico on Tuesday night, July 25 after she attempted to smuggle drugs across the border at the Highway 191 immigration checkpoint near Elfrida.
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is holding a 5 p.m. news conference to discuss a series of recent robberies and alleged kidnappings at several student apartment complexes.
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.
The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.
Police in Lorain have arrested a mother after her eight children were found living in a "disgusting" home. The children were smeared with feces and living in a home infested with bedbugs and covered with mold.
