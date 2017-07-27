Crash closes east-side intersection of Pantano, Stella - Tucson News Now

Crash closes east-side intersection of Pantano, Stella

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
A crash with serious injuries has closed the east-side intersection of Pantano Road at Stella Road on Thursday, July 27, according to the Tucson Police Department. 

The crash happened around 2 p.m., according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman with TPD, when two women crashed into one another in the middle of the intersection. 

One of the drivers, the woman in the white SUV suffered serious injuries.  According to Sgt. Dugan, the driver of the black SUV showed signs of impairment and is suspected of being involved in several additional hit-and-run crashes in the Tucson, Pima County area. 

Traffic detectives are on scene and the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.  

TPD is asking that drivers avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible.  

