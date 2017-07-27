Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. hosting back to school event Badges & Backpacks

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is hosting a back to school event, Badges and Backpacks on Saturday, July 29.

Thanks to donations from community partners, PCSD will be giving away backpacks stuffed with school supplies. The backpacks will be given away while supplies last to students in need. Children must be present to receive a backpack.

Sheriff Mark D. Napier, along with School Resource Officers, the Pima Regional Bomb Squad, Motors, Canine Unit, McGruff, and several community partners will be at the event. The Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers will also be there to provide child fingerprinting services.

The event takes place on Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Tucson Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A (260 South Church Avenue). Parking is free on the west-side in Lot B.

In 2016 PCSD was able to give away 1,000 backpacks, they are hoping to give away 2,000 this year.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.