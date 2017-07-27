South Tucson police asking for public's help in locating shoplifting suspect

The South Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a woman suspected of shoplifting from a Circle K.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic woman, 34 to 45 years of age, 5-foot-4, weighing 150 pounds with long black hair, brown eyes. She has several tattoos on her chest, shoulder and the front of her right thigh.

According to an STPD release the suspect has shoplifted several times from the Circle K at 2004 South 6th Avenue. The first two incidents happened on Friday, July 21 when the suspect entered the store carrying a plastic bag, she went behind the counter and took two cartons of cigarettes, putting them inside the plastic bag.

A male customer attempted to stop the suspect as she was leaving the store. According to STPD, the suspect bit the man's arm and walked out of the store. She returned a second time on Friday, and took several packs of cigarettes putting them in a plastic bag and leaving the store.

She returned to the same store and shoplifted on Monday, July 24 and again on Tuesday, July 25, according to STPD. She is now facing charges of aggravated shoplifting and burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-Crime or STPD (520) 917-1566.

