UPDATE: 7-year-old found in pool has died

The call came in around 3:10 p.m. Thursday, July 27 for a missing child. Officers from the Midtown Division responded to the call and spoke with the mother who said her son had been missing for nearly 30 minutes.
The man facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting in a Marana shopping center parking lot was back in court Thursday, July 27.
Every Thursday we sit down with Movie Critic Herb Stratford to talk movies hitting the big screen!
The Tucson Unified School District could not say when the Tucson High football field would be re-opened, after flooding damaged the turf.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic woman, 34 to 45 years of age, 5-foot-4, weighing 150 pounds with long black hair, brown eyes. She has several tattoos on her chest, shoulder and the front of her right thigh.
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.
