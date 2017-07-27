UPDATE: 7-year-old found in pool has died - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: 7-year-old found in pool has died

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Sad news to update a missing child call.  According to the Tucson Police Department the 7-year-old who was found in a backyard pool has died. 

The call came in around 3:10 p.m. Thursday, July 27 for a missing child. Officers from the Midtown Division responded to the call and spoke with the mother who said her son had been missing for nearly 30 minutes. 

Officers searched the home and backyard with the in-ground pool. Due to the pool water being dirty officers were unable to see the bottom of the pool, an officer used a pole to skim the water and hit something.  The boy was pulled from the water by officers. 

Tucson Fire crews were called and CPR begun.  The child was taken to the hospital.  

According to TPD there was no secondary barrier around the pool. 

