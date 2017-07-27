Fake utility van no match for drug sniffing CBP K9

Fake utility van in drug bust. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A man driving a fake utility van is now facing narcotics smuggling charges after agents found drug bundles in plain sight inside his vehicle on Wednesday, July 26.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, BP agents with the Ajo Station pulled the van for secondary inspection at the State Route 85 checkpoint, after a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs inside the vehicle.

Agents found numerous blocks wrapped in cellophane tape that later turned out to be marijuana. The bundles were in plain sight within the van, according to BP agents.

The driver, a 39-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested and the van and drugs, weighing 396 pound and worth an estimated $199,000 were seized.

