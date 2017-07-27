Fake utility van no match for drug sniffing CBP K9

The Tucson Police Department is reporting good news, David Read, who had been missing since last Thursday, July 20, has been found in Deltona, Florida.
A man driving a fake utility van is now facing narcotics smuggling charges after agents found drug bundles in plain sight inside his vehicle on Wednesday, July 26.
The man facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting in a Marana shopping center parking lot was back in court Thursday, July 27.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic woman, 34 to 45 years of age, 5-foot-4, weighing 150 pounds with long black hair, brown eyes. She has several tattoos on her chest, shoulder and the front of her right thigh.
The U.S. State Department has issued a warning about drinking alcohol in Mexico.
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.
The 3-month-old puppy died on the way to animal rescue, and an examination confirmed major spinal trauma.
Two people are confirmed dead in connection with a standoff in Claiborne Parish. Sheriff Ken Bailey identified them as a state inmate and a hostage.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
Eden Antoinette is a happy, healthy baby. She was born only six days ago to two loving parents. But Eden may never comprehend the frantic hours spent trying to save her mother's life.
