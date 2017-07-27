Tucson police: Vulnerable adult from Tucson found in Florida

The Tucson Police Department is reporting good news, David Read, who had been missing since last Thursday, July 20, has been found in Deltona, Florida.

According to a TPD release, detectives from the TPD Mental Health Investigative Support Team learned that a police report had been filed for Read, in regard to possible financial exploitation. It was due to this incident that a guardian had been appointed to assist him.

Detectives learned that Read may have had contact with the suspect, identified as 60-year-old Christy Randolph, from the financial exploitation case and might be with her in Florida.

Once they learned this information, according to the release, the Pima County Attorney's Office and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office obtained a felony arrest warrant for Randolph.

Information was relayed to the U.S. Marshals Arizona Wanted/Violent Offenders Task Force, who then began the search for Read and Randolph, coordinating efforts with the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Randolph and Read were located at Randolph's home in Deltona, Florida on Thursday afternoon, July 24.

According to the release Randolph was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Volusia County Jail. Read was found inside the house, unharmed. Randolph is facing the following charges: domestic violence/kidnapping and theft.

His guardian is traveling to Florida and Read is in the process of returning to Arizona.

“When actionable intelligence was received, the rapid response of the Tucson Police and U.S. Marshals in both Tucson and Orlando resulted in the safe recovery of a vulnerable adult and the arrest of a suspect,” said David Gonzales, U.S. Marshal for the District of Arizona, in the news release. “Cases like this are a high priority.”

TPD is thanking all of the law enforcement agencies, community members and media outlets that provided information and assisted with the search and safe return of David Read.

