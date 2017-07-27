Widow speaks out on plea deal for man charged in killing her husband

Brian Lynch was arrested on March 3, 2016, after a crash that killed bicyclists Clare Rhoades and Kenneth Vieira.

The widow of a bicyclist hit and killed on the northwest side is speaking out after the man responsible received a plea deal in court.

Brian Lynch is charged in connection to the death of two cyclists. He took a plea on Thursday, July 27, avoiding a trial that was scheduled for next week.

Lynch pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of endangerment.

Rose Vieira said she is not hoping for the maximum sentence for the man charged in killing her husband, Ken, in fact - she forgives him. But now wants everyone to think twice about the dangers of driving under the influence.

“He had a very generous, kind and giving heart,” Rose Vieira said.

On March 3, 2016, Rose Vieira’s world came crashing down. Police say, 28 year-old Brian Lynch, was driving his company’s truck when he plowed in to a group of cyclists on La Canada near Hardy. Lynch later admitted to smoking marijuana and meth earlier that day. Clare Rhoades and Ken Vieira were killed in the crash.

“It was a real shock and blow and tragedy when he was taken out quickly,” Vieira said.

On Thursday, Lynch took a plea deal in court – avoiding trial. When Tucson News Now asked Rose what justice looks like for her, she said she does not want to see Lynch serve a lengthy prison term.

“There will be no great joy for me knowing that his life is lost and destroyed. That would be justice for me to see that he gets his life straightened out and turned around,” Vieira said.

Ken’s friend and fellow Cactus Cycling club member, Bill Koehler said he misses his riding buddy each day, but is looking forward to getting closure on the case.

“What it will do is let us now say that piece is done, but please to the community, please be aware how vulnerable cyclists and pedestrians are,” Bill Koehler said.

As for Rose, she wants others to learn from this tragedy and not drive distracted.

“The choices they make with their life have the power to potentially enhance or end another person’s life,” Vieira said.

Sentencing for Lynch is scheduled for August 25. Members of the Cactus Cycling club said they plan to be in the courtroom as well when the sentence is handed down.

