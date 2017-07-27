Widow speaks out on plea deal for man charged in killing her husband

Brian Lynch was arrested on March 3, 2016, after a crash that killed bicyclists Clare Rhoades and Kenneth Vieira.
Rose Vieira said she is not hoping for the maximum sentence for the man charged in killing her husband, Ken, in fact - she forgives him. But now wants everyone to think twice about the dangers of driving under the influence.
Idalia Rodriguez had last been seen at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 in the 9700 block of East Colette Street, near Speedway and Harrison.
There are no signs that the public water supply is contaminated right now, but health officials are asking residents to stay out of the water.
The Tucson Police Department is reporting good news, David Read, who had been missing since last Thursday, July 20, has been found in Deltona, Florida.
A man driving a fake utility van is now facing narcotics smuggling charges after agents found drug bundles in plain sight inside his vehicle on Wednesday, July 26.
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.
A state inmate killed a Claiborne Parish woman after taking her hostage and later died in a shootout during a standoff with law officers, authorities say.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
