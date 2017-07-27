Tucson police: Missing woman with dementia has been found safe

The Tucson Police Department is reporting that missing Tucson woman, Idalia Rodriguez has been found.

She had last been seen at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 when she walked away from her home in the 9700 block of East Colette Street, near Speedway and Harrison.

Rodriguez is back with her family, according to TPD.

