'Just Between Friends' consignment sale helping Tucson families save big

Tucson Convention Center is hosting a huge consignment sale Friday and Saturday.

It is put on by Just Between Friends twice a year.

The sale is aimed at getting everything your child needs on a budget. Since most of the items have been gently uses, families can find discounts of 50 to 90 percent off the original price.

It is not just clothes families can buy, toys, games, and maternity items are also available for sale.

For more information visit http://nwtucson.jbfsale.com/homeView.jsp

Hours For The Event:

Friday, July 28: till 6 p.m. Open to the public (free admission)

Saturday, July 29: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Half price day/open to the public (free admission)

