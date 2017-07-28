TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. E. coli found in water around broken Santa Cruz Co. pipe

There are no signs that the public water supply is contaminated right now, but health officials are asking residents to stay out of the water.

Stay out of the Nogales Wash and Santa Cruz River. @ArizonaDEQ found high levels of E. coli in water following sewage pipe breach. pic.twitter.com/zB7yZQvgAv — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) July 27, 2017

This warning applies to livestock as well. Do not use the water in any way if near the area of the breach, or are upstream from it like in Tubac, AZ.

Tucson News Now spoke with an environmental group that monitors the Santa Cruz River and they say they are not surprised this happened.

"We knew this would happen. It was just a matter of when," said Sherry Sass president of the Friends of the Santa Cruz River. For more than a year the group has feared something like the sewage from the international outfall interceptor spewing into the water, would happen.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2v2PvUi



2. GOP dealt stiff blow in Senate's bid to repeal 'Obamacare'

By ERICA WERNER and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Dealing a serious blow to President Donald Trump's agenda, the Senate early Friday rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law after a night of high suspense in the U.S. Capitol.

Skinny repeal fell short because it fell short of our promise to repeal & replace Obamacare w/ meaningful reform https://t.co/tZISIvccOO — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 28, 2017

A key vote to defeat the measure was cast by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who returned to the Senate this week after receiving a diagnosis of brain cancer. In an impassioned speech the day he returned, McCain had called for bipartisanship on major issues of national concern, and a return to the "regular order" of legislating by committee.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2v3YtAr?



3. Marana road rage shooting suspect pleads 'not guilty'

The man facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting in a Marana shopping center parking lot was back in court Thursday, July 27.

Marcus Dickson pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday, July 27. He has a case management hearing set for Aug. 28.

Authorities said Dickson fatally shot Martin Padilla on June 30 during a road-rage incident. Dickson was initially arrested for manslaughter.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2tJ0cay



HAPPENING TODAY

Nearly 50 people will become U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony in downtown Tucson.

The people taking part are from 17 different countries from all over the world.

Earlier this week, about 100 people officially became citizens at a ceremony in the foothills.

WEATHER

Today we have a 40 percent chance of scattered storms.

Slightly cooler temperatures and more humid than previous days with highs in the mid 90's.

