SR 82 closed in both directions for fatal crash

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
WHETSTONE, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

State Route 82 is closed in both directions at milepost 53 due to a fatal crash, according to Trooper Kameron Lee with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Milepost 53 is about one mile east of SR 90.

Tucson News Now is working to learn more about this situation.

