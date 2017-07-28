SR 82 closed in both directions for fatal crash

State Route 82 is closed in both directions at milepost 53 due to a fatal crash, according to Trooper Kameron Lee with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

CLOSED: SR 82 in both directions about 1 mile east of SR 90 because of police activity. The closure is at milepost 53. pic.twitter.com/9rXpwd0XTw — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 28, 2017

Milepost 53 is about one mile east of SR 90.

Tucson News Now is working to learn more about this situation.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.