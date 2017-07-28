One taken to hospital after multi-car pile up

There are no signs that the public water supply is contaminated right now, but health officials are asking residents to stay out of the water.
Police said one person was injured in a four-car pile up on Euclid Avenue just north of Speedway Boulevard Friday morning.
ADOT said State Route 82 is closed in both directions at milepost 53 due to police activity.
Rose Vieira said she is not hoping for the maximum sentence for the man charged in killing her husband, Ken, in fact - she forgives him. But now wants everyone to think twice about the dangers of driving under the influence.
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.
The woman kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday and killed by an escaped inmate was a recent graduate of a Claiborne Parish High School.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."
Joe, the father of Jordan, says a child abduction is a parent's worst nightmare.Jordan is the University of South Carolina student that was abducted early Wednesday morning by three suspects.
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.
