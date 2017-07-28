One taken to hospital after multi-car pile up

Police said one person was injured in a four-car pile up on Euclid Avenue just north of Speedway Boulevard Friday morning.

The injured person was driving a white Corvette northbound on Euclid Ave., and then crashed into three parked cars at around 5 a.m. Monday.

The driver's injuries are non life threatening.

Northbound traffic is restricted to one lane on Euclid.

