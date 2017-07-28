Japan: NKorea fires possible missile, could land off Japan

TOKYO (AP) - Japan's prime minister says North Korea has fired what is believed to be a missile and it may have landed in the sea off Japan.



Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters that officials are analyzing the apparent launch and that he has called a meeting of the National Security Council.



In Washington, a Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, confirmed that a launch of a ballistic missile from North Korea had been detected.



He said, "We are assessing and will have more information soon."

