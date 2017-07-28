Tucson police officer taken to hospital after crash

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family. For your weekend weather forecast, CLICK HERE. FRIDAY 1. SUMMER SAFARI NIGHTS Take an adventure, enjoy the cooler evening temperatures, and learn about some animals from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Reid Park Zoo. Get Tickets HERE: http://bit.ly/2r1P8H7 2. SCHOOL READINESS NIGHT The Tucson Children's Museum is helping 3 to 5-year-olds get ready for the classroom from 5:...
It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.
Monsoon storms could bring heavy rain and flash flooding to southern Arizona this weekend.
Monsoon storms could bring heavy rain and flash flooding to southern Arizona this weekend.
Tucson police said an officer was injured in a crash while responding to a call.
Tucson police said an officer was injured in a crash while responding to a call.
TOKYO (AP) - Japan's prime minister says North Korea has fired what is believed to be a missile and it may have landed in the sea off Japan.
TOKYO (AP) - Japan's prime minister says North Korea has fired what is believed to be a missile and it may have landed in the sea off Japan.
There are no signs that the public water supply is contaminated right now, but health officials are asking residents to stay out of the water.
There are no signs that the public water supply is contaminated right now, but health officials are asking residents to stay out of the water.
Charlie Gard, an 11-month-old, died after a lengthy legal battle over his care.
Charlie Gard, an 11-month-old, died after a lengthy legal battle over his care.
Tragedy strikes a New York family.
Tragedy strikes a New York family.
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office arrested a Rogersville man on Thursday night after his pig bit a 3-year-old girl causing her to get more than 26 stitches.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office arrested a Rogersville man on Thursday night after his pig bit a 3-year-old girl causing her to get more than 26 stitches.