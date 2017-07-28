Tucson police officer taken to hospital after crash - Tucson News Now

Tucson police officer taken to hospital after crash

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Tucson police said an officer was injured in a crash while responding to a call Friday morning.

The officer was responding to a call with lights and sirens on when the crash happened at Fort Lowell and Stone.

The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but is expected to be fine.

The other people involved in the crash were not injured, according to police.

