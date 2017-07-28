Tucson man gets life in stabbing deaths of grandparents - Tucson News Now

Tucson man gets life in stabbing deaths of grandparents

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
Kyle Austin Drattlo (Source: Tucson Police Department) Kyle Austin Drattlo (Source: Tucson Police Department)
Mary Louise and Erskin Fulgham were stabbed to death on July 24, 2013. (Source: Tucson News Now) Mary Louise and Erskin Fulgham were stabbed to death on July 24, 2013. (Source: Tucson News Now)
Christopher Edward Terry (Source: Tucson Police Department) Christopher Edward Terry (Source: Tucson Police Department)
Brianna Harding (Source: Tucson Police Department) Brianna Harding (Source: Tucson Police Department)
The Tucson man accused in the brutal stabbing deaths of his grandparents in 2013 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Kyle Austin Drattlo, who pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder last month, was handed the sentenced Friday, July 28.

Drattlo's grandparents Erskin and Mary Louise Fulgham were killed on July 24, 2013.

Christopher Edward Terry and Brianna Harding were sentenced in the case in August 2015. Terry pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and was given two consecutive life sentences. Harding pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible to apply for parole after 25 years.

Police said the three were involved in the stabbing deaths of the Fulghams before stealing $150 and the couple's car. The trio was captured by police as they were driving through Nevada.

The national press dubbed it a “Juggalo murder,” a reference to fans of the hard-core hip-hop band “Insane Clown Posse.”

