TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (July 28-30)

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.

For your weekend weather forecast, CLICK HERE.



FRIDAY



1. SUMMER SAFARI NIGHTS

Take an adventure, enjoy the cooler evening temperatures, and learn about some animals from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Reid Park Zoo.

Get Tickets HERE: http://bit.ly/2r1P8H7

2. SCHOOL READINESS NIGHT

The Tucson Children's Museum is helping 3 to 5-year-olds get ready for the classroom from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 200 South 6th Avenue.

Admission: Free for members, $3 for non-members.

3. MONSOON MADNESS PLANT SALE

Admission to Tohono Chul Park is free during the annual sale.

Anyone can come on down from 3:00PM to 7:00 p.m. to buy the weird and wondrous and learn plant care from the professionals.

More information: Tohono Chul 7366 Paseo del Norte 742-6455



SATURDAY

1. SHARKS AND RAYS: BUSTING MYTHS (COOL SUMMER NIGHTS)

Shark week has come to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

Sip on a shark bite cocktail, meet a shark keeper, and enjoy the museum.

The event is from 5 to 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the park.

Members get in free.

2. BACKPACKS AND BADGES

3. MOCA'S 20TH BIRTHDAY PARTY

Get Tickets and more information: http://bit.ly/2tJX9il



SUNDAY

1. YOGA IN THE PARK: REID PARK

2. COOKING WITH PRICKLY PEAR

A 30 minute talk at Saguaro National Park Tucson Mountain District (West)

Learn how you can incorporate prickly pear into your diet. A live cooking demonstration will show you how to prepare and cook prickly pear. Prepare for a sweet treat! Wheelchair accessible

3:15 p.m.

3. MOCA FREE DAY

Admission is free at the Musuem of Contemporary Art on the last Sunday of every month.

The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m.

Admission: FREE!

Do you have better ideas for fun things to do in Tucson? Message us on Facebook, or add your own event on our website HERE: tucsonne.ws/1XLZNAC

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.