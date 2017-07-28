Pump station on northwest side suffered 'catastrophic failure'

A pump station in northwest Pima County failed for the second time in as many years, according to the county's Public Works department. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Two of the three underground floors at the Continental Ranch Regional Pump Station were flooded with sewage on July 18, 2017, according to a memo from County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry.

The 'catastrophic mechanical failure' could have discharged sewage into the nearby Santa Cruz River, according to the memo.

An emergency call to the team already contracted to renovate the pump station prevented any overflow into the waterway, according to Huckelberry.

If it wasn't prevented, sewage flowing into the river would have violated the Clean Water Act.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors are expected to discuss the issue at a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Coachline Regional Pump Station suffered 'catastrophic malfunction' last week. Today we have an up close look/smell at the cleanup pic.twitter.com/vP9ISwaKLJ — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) July 28, 2017

