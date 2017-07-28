Tucson man sentenced in fatal shooting

The man accused in a fatal shooting on the southeast side of Tucson almost two years ago was sentenced on Friday, July 28.

Dezon Ray Scott, 21, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years. He will have to spend only about 472 days in jail after credit for time served.

Scott was originally charged with second-degree murder.

The Tucson Police Department said Scott shot Ian Hoying following an argument outside at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of South Turquoise Vista in September 2015.

Scott allegedly pointed a handgun at the 24-year--old Hoying, who continued to walk toward Scott. Scott then fired, according to police.

