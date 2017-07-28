Cool new workout: Pool yoga

The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.
When temperatures hit those triple digits, you want to dive into cool new ways to work out!
When temperatures hit those triple digits, you want to dive into cool new ways to work out!
Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'
Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.
Tragedy strikes a New York family.
Tragedy strikes a New York family.
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.
John Kelly, former director of Homeland Security has replaced White House chief of staff; Reince Priebus.
John Kelly, former director of Homeland Security has replaced White House chief of staff; Reince Priebus.
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.
Richland fire department officials say a Richland firefighter, who was involved in a crash with a garbage truck Thursday morning, has died.
Richland fire department officials say a Richland firefighter, who was involved in a crash with a garbage truck Thursday morning, has died.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced it found the missing 10-year-old girl near where she was last seen in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced it found the missing 10-year-old girl near where she was last seen in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.