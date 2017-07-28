Cool new workout: Pool yoga

When temperatures hit those triple digits, you want to dive into cool new ways to work out!

Lara Santavicca joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about "Pool Yoga" at The Hilton El Conquistador.



For more information visit http://www.hiltonelconquistador.com/our-resort/weekly-activities.

