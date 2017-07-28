Denim & Diamonds on Tucson's east side closes

The largest country and western nightclub in Tucson is closed.

After several days of rumors, Tucson News Now has been able to confirm Denim & Diamonds of Tucson is no more.

According to their Facebook page, Denim & Diamonds of Mesa is still open.

