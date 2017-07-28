Denim & Diamonds on Tucson's east side closes

Gabriel Benitez died Thursday night in an incident at the ASARCO Mine in Sahuarita, officials said.
A pump station in northwest Pima County failed for the second time in as many years, according to the county's Public Works department.
The sale is aimed at getting everything your child needs on a budget. Since most of the items have been gently uses, families can find discounts of 50 to 90 percent off the original price.
When temperatures hit those triple digits, you want to dive into cool new ways to work out!
The Tucson man accused in the brutal stabbing deaths of his grandparents in 2013 was sentenced on Friday, July 28.
Tragedy strikes a New York family.
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."
John Kelly, former director of Homeland Security has replaced White House chief of staff; Reince Priebus.
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.
Charlie Gard, an 11-month-old, died after a lengthy legal battle over his care.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.
