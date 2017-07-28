Worker dies after being run over by large dump truck at ASARCO Mine in Sahuarita

A worker died Thursday night at the ASARCO Mine in Sahuarita when the vehicle he was in was run over by a large dump truck, officials said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed Gabriel Benitez, 41, died at the scene.

"It appears Benitez was sitting in his work truck, a Ford F550, when he was ran over by a large mining dump truck that had just finished dropping its load," PCSD spokesman Cody Gress said in a news release."

Gress said there were no signs of impairment from the other driver.

ASARCO issued this statement:

"Work-related injuries are felt deeply in ASARCO’s company and community, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and co-workers.”

