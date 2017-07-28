THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: The return of John McCain

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

The Return Of John McCain: No matter how you feel about health care or the health care bill, you have to praise the courage of Arizona Senator John McCain.

He came back to Washington less than a week after doctors diagnosed him with brain cancer to play a crucial role in the health care debate.

The outcome of this affects hundreds of thousands of people here in Arizona. Senator McCain has a lot on his mind these days – including a devastating diagnosis. And yet, he still had us – his constituents – on his mind, and he wasn’t going put us aside on this important issue.

We’ve always known Sen. McCain to be a fighter.

And we hope his odds against cancer are going to be a LOT better than what doctors may say.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.