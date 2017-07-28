THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Sewage line break in Nogales

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

Once again, people in Nogales are dealing with a sewer line break under the Nogales Wash.

It’s dumping untold amounts of raw sewage into the wash, which is making its way into the Santa Cruz River, and who knows what the health effects will be, not to mention the environmental damage.

But what’s worse, this has happened before – several times. And the city of Nogales doesn’t have the money or resources to fix it. The responsibility for this line really should be in the hands of the International Boundary and Water Commission, since the sewage line originates in Mexico.

But the commission isn’t stepping up to the plate, and efforts by our lawmakers to make long-term repairs have stalled out in the past.

We’re hoping this will FINALLY be the wake-up call to fix this serious problem.

