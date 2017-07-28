Woman arrested in Yuma after 90 pounds of meth found in car

83 packages of methamphetamine, worth more than $267,000, hidden under the vehicle’s rear seat (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - A woman traveling with two children has been arrested near Yuma after Border Patrol agents found almost 90 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle.

Agents from the Blythe Station say the 31-year-old woman was taken into custody Wednesday at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 78 north of Yuma.

They say she's a U.S. citizen, but her name hasn't been released.

A narcotics-detection dog alerted agents to an odor in the vehicle and they discovered 83 packages of meth hidden under the rear seat.

Border Patrol officials say the meth is worth more than $267,000,

The woman was arrested for narcotics smuggling and the children were turned over to Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.