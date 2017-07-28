Woman arrested in Yuma after 90 pounds of meth found in car - Tucson News Now

Woman arrested in Yuma after 90 pounds of meth found in car

83 packages of methamphetamine, worth more than $267,000, hidden under the vehicle’s rear seat (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) 83 packages of methamphetamine, worth more than $267,000, hidden under the vehicle’s rear seat (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - A woman traveling with two children has been arrested near Yuma after Border Patrol agents found almost 90 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle.

Agents from the Blythe Station say the 31-year-old woman was taken into custody Wednesday at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 78 north of Yuma.

They say she's a U.S. citizen, but her name hasn't been released.

A narcotics-detection dog alerted agents to an odor in the vehicle and they discovered 83 packages of meth hidden under the rear seat.

Border Patrol officials say the meth is worth more than $267,000,

The woman was arrested for narcotics smuggling and the children were turned over to Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Arizonans face drug smuggling charges

    Arizonans face drug smuggling charges

    Friday, July 28 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-07-29 01:27:35 GMT
    Drugs found in Somerton AZ man's vehicle. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)Drugs found in Somerton AZ man's vehicle. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have arrested two Arizonans after they attempted to smuggle drugs across the border at the Port of San Luis and the Port of Nogales on Thursday, July 27.  

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have arrested two Arizonans after they attempted to smuggle drugs across the border at the Port of San Luis and the Port of Nogales on Thursday, July 27.  

  • Woman arrested in Yuma after 90 pounds of meth found in car

    Woman arrested in Yuma after 90 pounds of meth found in car

    Friday, July 28 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-07-28 22:37:25 GMT
    83 packages of methamphetamine, worth more than $267,000, hidden under the vehicle’s rear seat (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)83 packages of methamphetamine, worth more than $267,000, hidden under the vehicle’s rear seat (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    A woman traveling with two children has been arrested near Yuma after Border Patrol agents found almost 90 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle.

    A woman traveling with two children has been arrested near Yuma after Border Patrol agents found almost 90 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle.

  • BREAKING

    Tucson man gets life in stabbing deaths of grandparents

    Tucson man gets life in stabbing deaths of grandparents

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:47:40 GMT
    Kyle Austin Drattlo (Source: Tucson Police Department)Kyle Austin Drattlo (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    The Tucson man accused in the brutal stabbing deaths of his grandparents in 2013 was sentenced on Friday, July 28.

    The Tucson man accused in the brutal stabbing deaths of his grandparents in 2013 was sentenced on Friday, July 28.

    •   
Powered by Frankly