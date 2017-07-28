Slash burning to start at Ft. Huachuca

Those who live in and around Fort Huachuca will be seeing smoke in the skies starting Monday, July 31, but don't worry its a controlled burn.

According to the Public Affairs Office at Ft. Huachuca, crews will begin burning slash piles in Huachuca Canyon on Monday at 8 a.m.

Fires will start in the morning and should be over with by noon, when crews will then spread out the ash piles to cool off overnight.

The base is taking advantage of the recent rains and subsequent "green up" to prevent future issues with wildfires.

