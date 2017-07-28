Slash burning to start at Ft. Huachuca

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have arrested two Arizonans after they attempted to smuggle drugs across the border at the Port of San Luis and the Port of Nogales on Thursday, July 27.
A pump station in northwest Pima County failed for the second time in as many years, according to the county's Public Works department.
Those who live in and around Fort Huachuca will be seeing smoke in the skies starting Monday, July 31, but don't worry its a controlled burn.
A woman accused of causing a serious-injury crash in Tucson Thursday afternoon is also facing charges for at least five hit-and-run accidents earlier in the same day, city police said.
Gabriel Benitez died Thursday night in an incident at the ASARCO Mine in Sahuarita, officials said.
Tragedy strikes a New York family.
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.
John Kelly, former director of Homeland Security has replaced White House chief of staff; Reince Priebus.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
Richland fire department officials say a Richland firefighter, who was involved in a crash with a garbage truck Thursday morning, has died.
