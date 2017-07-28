Arizonans face drug smuggling charges

A woman traveling with two children has been arrested near Yuma after Border Patrol agents found almost 90 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle.
A woman traveling with two children has been arrested near Yuma after Border Patrol agents found almost 90 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle.
The Tucson man accused in the brutal stabbing deaths of his grandparents in 2013 was sentenced on Friday, July 28.
The Tucson man accused in the brutal stabbing deaths of his grandparents in 2013 was sentenced on Friday, July 28.
The Tucson man accused of fatally shooting Ian Hoying following an argument in 2015 was sentenced on Friday, July 28.
The Tucson man accused of fatally shooting Ian Hoying following an argument in 2015 was sentenced on Friday, July 28.
The Tucson Police Department is reporting good news, David Read, who had been missing since last Thursday, July 20, has been found in Deltona, Florida.
The Tucson Police Department is reporting good news, David Read, who had been missing since last Thursday, July 20, has been found in Deltona, Florida.
A man driving a fake utility van is now facing narcotics smuggling charges after agents found drug bundles in plain sight inside his vehicle on Wednesday, July 26.
A man driving a fake utility van is now facing narcotics smuggling charges after agents found drug bundles in plain sight inside his vehicle on Wednesday, July 26.
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.
Tragedy strikes a New York family.
Tragedy strikes a New York family.
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.
Richland fire department officials say a Richland firefighter, who was involved in a crash with a garbage truck Thursday morning, has died.
Richland fire department officials say a Richland firefighter, who was involved in a crash with a garbage truck Thursday morning, has died.