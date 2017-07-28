Arizonans face drug smuggling charges

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have arrested two Arizonans after they attempted to smuggle drugs across the border at the Port of San Luis and the Port of Nogales on Thursday, July 27.

According to a news release the first incident happened at Port of San Luis when officers pulled a vehicle for secondary inspection after a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs in the car.

Officers searched the vehicle and found more than 16 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly 28 pounds of cocaine in the car. The drugs were worth a combined total of $362,000.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Somerton, AZ was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the drugs and vehicle were seized.

A second incident, this time at the Port of Nogales also took place on Thursday, July 27. Officers referred a 23-year-old Tucson woman for secondary inspection at the Dennis DeConcini pedestrian crossing, after a CBP K9 alerted there might be drugs beneath the woman's clothes.

Officers found more than three pounds of heroin the woman had hidden. The drugs were worth an estimated $55,000.

The woman was arrested and the drugs were seized, she was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Both attempted smugglers are facing narcotics smuggling charges.

