Arizonans face drug smuggling charges - Tucson News Now

Arizonans face drug smuggling charges

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Drugs found in Somerton AZ man's vehicle. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Drugs found in Somerton AZ man's vehicle. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Drugs found in Somerton AZ man's vehicle. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Drugs found in Somerton AZ man's vehicle. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Heroin a Tucson woman attempted to smuggle. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Heroin a Tucson woman attempted to smuggle. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have arrested two Arizonans after they attempted to smuggle drugs across the border at the Port of San Luis and the Port of Nogales on Thursday, July 27. 

According to a news release the first incident happened at Port of San Luis when officers pulled a vehicle for secondary inspection after a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs in the car.  

Officers searched the vehicle and found more than 16 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly 28 pounds of cocaine in the car. The drugs were worth a combined total of $362,000.  

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Somerton, AZ was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the drugs and vehicle were seized.  

A second incident, this time at the Port of Nogales also took place on Thursday, July 27. Officers referred a 23-year-old Tucson woman for secondary inspection at the Dennis DeConcini pedestrian crossing, after a CBP K9 alerted there might be drugs beneath the woman's clothes. 

Officers found more than three pounds of heroin the woman had hidden. The drugs were worth an estimated $55,000.  

The woman was arrested and the drugs were seized, she was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. 

Both attempted smugglers are facing narcotics smuggling charges. 

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Woman arrested in Yuma after 90 pounds of meth found in car

    Woman arrested in Yuma after 90 pounds of meth found in car

    Friday, July 28 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-07-28 22:37:25 GMT
    83 packages of methamphetamine, worth more than $267,000, hidden under the vehicle’s rear seat (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)83 packages of methamphetamine, worth more than $267,000, hidden under the vehicle’s rear seat (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    A woman traveling with two children has been arrested near Yuma after Border Patrol agents found almost 90 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle.

    A woman traveling with two children has been arrested near Yuma after Border Patrol agents found almost 90 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle.

  • BREAKING

    Tucson man gets life in stabbing deaths of grandparents

    Tucson man gets life in stabbing deaths of grandparents

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:47:40 GMT
    Kyle Austin Drattlo (Source: Tucson Police Department)Kyle Austin Drattlo (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    The Tucson man accused in the brutal stabbing deaths of his grandparents in 2013 was sentenced on Friday, July 28.

    The Tucson man accused in the brutal stabbing deaths of his grandparents in 2013 was sentenced on Friday, July 28.

  • BREAKING

    Tucson man sentenced in fatal shooting

    Tucson man sentenced in fatal shooting

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:44:34 GMT
    Dezon Ray Scott. (Source: Tucson Police Department)Dezon Ray Scott. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    The Tucson man accused of fatally shooting Ian Hoying following an argument in 2015 was sentenced on Friday, July 28.

    The Tucson man accused of fatally shooting Ian Hoying following an argument in 2015 was sentenced on Friday, July 28.

    •   
Powered by Frankly