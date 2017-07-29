Fatal fall for Sierra Vista teen in Carr Canyon

The reluctance to claim ownership over the broken pipe that has spilled untreated wastewater into the Nogales Wash and Santa Cruz River is one reason construction was delayed to fix the problem, officials explained Friday.
The reluctance to claim ownership over the broken pipe that has spilled untreated wastewater into the Nogales Wash and Santa Cruz River is one reason construction was delayed to fix the problem, officials explained Friday.
A woman who caused the crash as the east-side intersection of Pantano and Stella Road, that closed the area for several hours on Thursday, has also been connected to four other hit and run crashes, according to the Tucson Police Department.
A woman who caused the crash as the east-side intersection of Pantano and Stella Road, that closed the area for several hours on Thursday, has also been connected to four other hit and run crashes, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Right now plans are underway to bring 68-year-old David Read home from Florida where he was found on Thursday, with the woman suspected of taking him.
Right now plans are underway to bring 68-year-old David Read home from Florida where he was found on Thursday, with the woman suspected of taking him.
Road information for Cochise County as of 8 p.m Friday, July 28.
Road information for Cochise County as of 8 p.m Friday, July 28.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office received a report around 3 p.m. Friday, July 28 about the accident at Carr Canyon. Deputies responded along with Search and Rescue, the Fry Fire Department, the Forest Service, as well as helicopters Geronimo from the CCSO and the Border Patrol.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office received a report around 3 p.m. Friday, July 28 about the accident at Carr Canyon. Deputies responded along with Search and Rescue, the Fry Fire Department, the Forest Service, as well as helicopters Geronimo from the CCSO and the Border Patrol.
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.