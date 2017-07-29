Fatal fall for Sierra Vista teen in Carr Canyon

An accident at Carr Canyon falls, south of Sierra Vista claims the life of 16-year-old Jaidee Austin, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

CCSO received a report around 3 p.m. Friday, July 28 about the accident at Carr Canyon. Deputies responded along with Search and Rescue, the Fry Fire Department, the Forest Service, as well as helicopters Geronimo from the CCSO and the Border Patrol. When they arrived at the scene they found three juveniles, near the top of the falls.

According to CCSO, the group near the top of the falls were two 16-year-old girls and a 9-year-old boy. The girls told deputies that 16-year-old Jaidee had slipped and fallen several hundred feet down the falls, after helping one of the girls who had slipped earlier.

Medical personnel were able to reach Jaidee at the bottom and determined that he was dead. His body will be transported to the Pima County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.

CCSO is conducting an investigation into the incident.

