Fatal fall for Sierra Vista teen in Carr Canyon - Tucson News Now

Fatal fall for Sierra Vista teen in Carr Canyon

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Carr Canyon (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office) Carr Canyon (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

An accident at Carr Canyon falls, south of Sierra Vista claims the life of 16-year-old Jaidee Austin, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. 

CCSO received a report around 3 p.m. Friday, July 28 about the accident at Carr Canyon.  Deputies responded along with Search and Rescue, the Fry Fire Department, the Forest Service, as well as helicopters Geronimo from the CCSO and the Border Patrol. When they arrived at the scene they found three juveniles, near the top of the falls. 

According to CCSO, the group near the top of the falls were two 16-year-old girls and a 9-year-old boy.  The girls told deputies that 16-year-old Jaidee had slipped and fallen several hundred feet down the falls, after helping one of the girls who had slipped earlier.  

Medical personnel were able to reach Jaidee at the bottom and determined that he was dead. His body will be transported to the Pima County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.  

CCSO is conducting an investigation into the incident.  

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Delay in 'establishing ownership' led to sewage spill construction delay

    Delay in 'establishing ownership' led to sewage spill construction delay

    Saturday, July 29 2017 12:43 AM EDT2017-07-29 04:43:54 GMT
    Sewage pipe (Source: Tucson News Now)Sewage pipe (Source: Tucson News Now)

    The reluctance to claim ownership over the broken pipe that has spilled untreated wastewater into the Nogales Wash and Santa Cruz River is one reason construction was delayed to fix the problem, officials explained Friday. 

    The reluctance to claim ownership over the broken pipe that has spilled untreated wastewater into the Nogales Wash and Santa Cruz River is one reason construction was delayed to fix the problem, officials explained Friday. 

  • Tucson police: new information on driver who caused the crash at Pantano, Stella

    Tucson police: new information on driver who caused the crash at Pantano, Stella

    Saturday, July 29 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-07-29 04:37:16 GMT
    (Source: Tucson Police Department)(Source: Tucson Police Department)

    A woman who caused the crash as the east-side intersection of Pantano and Stella Road, that closed the area for several hours on Thursday, has also been connected to four other hit and run crashes, according to the Tucson Police Department.   

    A woman who caused the crash as the east-side intersection of Pantano and Stella Road, that closed the area for several hours on Thursday, has also been connected to four other hit and run crashes, according to the Tucson Police Department.   

  • New details in kidnapping of elderly man with special needs

    New details in kidnapping of elderly man with special needs

    Saturday, July 29 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-07-29 04:30:59 GMT
    David ReadDavid Read

    Right now plans are underway to bring 68-year-old David Read home from Florida where he was found on Thursday, with the woman suspected of taking him.

    Right now plans are underway to bring 68-year-old David Read home from Florida where he was found on Thursday, with the woman suspected of taking him.

    •   
Powered by Frankly