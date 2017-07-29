Tucson police: new information on driver who caused the crash at Pantano, Stella

A woman who caused the crash as the east-side intersection of Pantano and Stella Road, that closed the area for several hours on Thursday, has also been connected to four other hit and run crashes, according to the Tucson Police Department.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have arrested two Arizonans after they attempted to smuggle drugs across the border at the Port of San Luis and the Port of Nogales on Thursday, July 27.
A woman traveling with two children has been arrested near Yuma after Border Patrol agents found almost 90 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle.
The Tucson man accused in the brutal stabbing deaths of his grandparents in 2013 was sentenced on Friday, July 28.
The Tucson man accused of fatally shooting Ian Hoying following an argument in 2015 was sentenced on Friday, July 28.
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.
