Tucson police: new information on driver who caused the crash at Pantano, Stella

A woman who caused the crash as the east-side intersection of Pantano and Stella Road, that closed the area for several hours on Thursday, has also been connected to four other hit and run crashes, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Witnesses of the crash at Pantano and Stella, said a black SUV ran a red light and hit another SUV that had the green light to go.

According to TPD the woman who caused the crash had no right front tire on her vehicle and was driving with a license that had been suspended for a prior DUI.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the driver at fault had non-life threatening injuries. Officers at the scene, who spoke with the driver at fault, noticed signs of impairment.

It was during the investigation into the Pantano, Stella crash that officers learned there were four hit and runs nearby that occurred just prior to the crash. Officers soon connected the driver at fault to the four additional crashes.

According to TPD the driver hit one car at Houghton and Irvington, two cars at Houghton and Rillito, another car at Houghton and Mary Ann Cleveland, and one more car at Kolb and Valencia before hitting the white SUV at Pantano and Stella.

No one was hurt in the previous hit and runs, according to TPD.

The name of the driver at fault has not been released, as she is in the hospital. Once released she may be facing several felony charges.

