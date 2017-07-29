Golden Boy Boxing back for 2nd Tucson fight night

There will be five fights on the Golden Boy Promotions card Saturday night at Casino del Sol Resort.
There will be five fights on the Golden Boy Promotions card Saturday night at Casino del Sol Resort.
John Brown was looking like his old self. The Cardinals receiver was all smiles this week in the locker room, doing an interview alongside fellow receiver, Jaron Brown.
John Brown was looking like his old self. The Cardinals receiver was all smiles this week in the locker room, doing an interview alongside fellow receiver, Jaron Brown.
Golden Boy Promotions is bringing the desert heat to Casino Del Sol for the second time in two months with a five-fight card on Saturday.
Golden Boy Promotions is bringing the desert heat to Casino Del Sol for the second time in two months with a five-fight card on Saturday.
UA star safety Chuck Cecil ('87) has been hired as the program’s Director of Player Personnel.
UA star safety Chuck Cecil ('87) has been hired as the program’s Director of Player Personnel.
Martinez hit a grand slam and Zack Godley pitched seven innings as the Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Thursday night.
Martinez hit a grand slam and Zack Godley pitched seven innings as the Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Thursday night.