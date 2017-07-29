Single vehicle crash sends 10 people to the hospital

A single vehicle collision sent 10 people, including three children to the hospital overnight.

Police responded to a call about a car crashing into a tree on 22nd Street near Alvernon just after 10:00 p.m. Friday night, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, Public Information Officer for the Tucson Police Department.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene they discovered the vehicle contained 10 passengers, three of them children. All 10 passengers were taken to the hospital. There were no life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said alcohol and speed played a factor in the crash and a DUI investigation was conducted.

There is no word yet on any charges.

The crash temporarily closed down a stretch of 22nd street, from South Alvernon Way to Bryant Avenue, police said.

We will have more information when it is available.

