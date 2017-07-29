Single vehicle crash sends 10 people to the hospital

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team received a call about a truck being swept away in a wash on Friday night in the northern part of Cochise County.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team received a call about a truck being swept away in a wash on Friday night in the northern part of Cochise County.
A single vehicle collision sent 10 people, including three children to the hospital overnight.
A single vehicle collision sent 10 people, including three children to the hospital overnight.
Santa Cruz County Health Services advise people living where there is water running in the Nogales Wash and tributaries east of the wash to stay out of the areas.
Santa Cruz County Health Services advise people living where there is water running in the Nogales Wash and tributaries east of the wash to stay out of the areas.
The reluctance to claim ownership over the broken pipe that has spilled untreated wastewater into the Nogales Wash and Santa Cruz River is one reason construction was delayed to fix the problem, officials explained Friday.
The reluctance to claim ownership over the broken pipe that has spilled untreated wastewater into the Nogales Wash and Santa Cruz River is one reason construction was delayed to fix the problem, officials explained Friday.
A woman who caused the crash as the east-side intersection of Pantano and Stella Road, that closed the area for several hours on Thursday, has also been connected to four other hit and run crashes, according to the Tucson Police Department.
A woman who caused the crash as the east-side intersection of Pantano and Stella Road, that closed the area for several hours on Thursday, has also been connected to four other hit and run crashes, according to the Tucson Police Department.
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.
National Lipstick Day - yes, really - is Saturday, July 29, and there are deals to be had online and in some stores.
National Lipstick Day - yes, really - is Saturday, July 29, and there are deals to be had online and in some stores.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
The governor of North Carolina issued a state of emergency for Ocracoke Island due to a massive power outage that could take days or weeks to repair.
The governor of North Carolina issued a state of emergency for Ocracoke Island due to a massive power outage that could take days or weeks to repair.
University of Alabama's Da'Shawn Hand, senior defensive lineman for the Tide, was arrested Saturday morning.
University of Alabama's Da'Shawn Hand, senior defensive lineman for the Tide, was arrested Saturday morning.