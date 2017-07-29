Crews help rescue stranded driver in a Cochise County wash

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team received a call about a truck being swept away in a wash on Friday night in the northern part of Cochise County.

At around 8:00 p.m., the Search and Rescue Team was dispatched to a swift rescue on Cascabel Road, said Carol Capas, Public Information Officer for Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

A pickup truck attempted to drive through the wash area and was immediately turned then pushed off the road and disappeared under the water, according to CCSO.



SAR said the vehicle was located nearly 200 yards west of Cascabel Road but the driver was not in the truck.



SAR later located the driver, a 65-year-old man, on the west side of the San Pedro River.

There were no reported injuries.

This was the second consecutive rescue of the evening as crews had just finished up another recovery at Carr Canyon Falls earlier in the night, according to CCSO.

