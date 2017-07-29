Road Closure: Camino de la Tierra is closed due to running water - Tucson News Now

Road Closure: Camino de la Tierra is closed due to running water

Source: Tucson Department of Transportation Source: Tucson Department of Transportation
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Part of Camino de la Tierra is closed due to running water on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Tucson Department of Transportation. 

There is no reported estimated time for when roads will reopen in the area. 

We will have more information when it is available.

