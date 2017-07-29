PCSD: Increased risk of flash flooding in the Tanque Verde Falls area

Officials are advising driver's to use caution and/or avoid the area of Redington Road near Tanque Verde Falls due to increased water levels in the area.
Part of Camino de la Tierra is closed due to running water on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Tucson Department of Transportation.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team received a call about a truck being swept away in a wash on Friday night in the northern part of Cochise County.
A single vehicle collision sent 10 people, including three children to the hospital overnight.
Santa Cruz County Health Services advise people living where there is water running in the Nogales Wash and tributaries east of the wash to stay out of the areas.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
National Lipstick Day - yes, really - is Saturday, July 29, and there are deals to be had online and in some stores.
A missing woman has been rescued from a makeshift prison in Marshall County. And her alleged attacker is behind bars.
Paramedics came and tried to revive a man stuck in a clothes donation box. Neighbors said they believe they had seen the victim before.
