PCSD: Increased risk of flash flooding in the Tanque Verde Falls area

Officials are advising driver's to use caution and/or avoid the area of Redington Road near Tanque Verde Falls Saturday afternoon due to increased water levels in the area.

In a statement released Saturday, The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the rain from Friday's storms have caused water levels in the Tanque Verde Falls area to increase three times the level they were last week when Search and Rescue crews rescued 17 people from the area.

PCSD said more storms are expected Saturday which will increase the risk of flash flooding in the area. PCSD said Sabino Canyon is also at an increased risk of flash flooding on Saturday as well.

