HAPPENING NOW: Flash Flood Warning issued for areas of Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has Issued a Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima County in Southeastern Arizona on Saturday.

NWST says affected areas include:

 Tucson

-Littletown

-Drexel 

-Alvernon

-Flowing Wells

-Drexel Heights

South Tucson: 

-Tucson International Airport

-Davis - Monthan Air Force Base

The warning is issued until 4:15 p.m., NWST said. 

