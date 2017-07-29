HAPPENING NOW: Flash Flood Warning issued for areas of Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has Issued a Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima County in Southeastern Arizona on Saturday.

NWST says affected areas include:

Tucson:

-Littletown

-Drexel

-Alvernon

-Flowing Wells

-Drexel Heights

South Tucson:

-Tucson International Airport

-Davis - Monthan Air Force Base



The warning is issued until 4:15 p.m., NWST said.

