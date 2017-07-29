HAPPENING NOW: Flash Flood Warning issued for areas of Pima County

Police say the woman who has caused multiple hit and run collisions, including the one on Pantano and Stella on Thursday, has been released from the hospital.
Police say the woman who has caused multiple hit and run collisions, including the one on Pantano and Stella on Thursday, has been released from the hospital.
Storms have caused power outages on the East side of Tucson Saturday that have caused traffic lights in the area to stop working, officials said.
Storms have caused power outages on the East side of Tucson Saturday that have caused traffic lights in the area to stop working, officials said.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has Issued a Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima county in Southeastern Arizona on Saturday.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has Issued a Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima county in Southeastern Arizona on Saturday.
Officials are advising driver's to use caution and/or avoid the area of Redington Road near Tanque Verde Falls due to increased water levels in the area.
Officials are advising driver's to use caution and/or avoid the area of Redington Road near Tanque Verde Falls due to increased water levels in the area.
Part of Camino de la Tierra is closed due to running water on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Tucson Department of Transportation.
Part of Camino de la Tierra is closed due to running water on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Tucson Department of Transportation.
President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.
President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
A familiar face in the Midlands made an appearance on the hit A&E TV show Live PD.
A familiar face in the Midlands made an appearance on the hit A&E TV show Live PD.