Mexican Baseball Fiesta to return for 7th Fall

The seventh annual Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta presented by Vantage West, Cox, and Visit Tucson will be played on October 5 – 8 at Kino Stadium in Tucson.

This year’s event will include the Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Yaquis de Obregon, Aguilas de Mexicali, and the Cañeros de Los Mochis of the Mexican Pacific League (Liga Mexicana Del Pacifico), as well as top prospects from one MLB organization to be determined.

Hermosillo and Obregon have participated in all seven years. The Mexican Baseball Fiesta will also take place in Phoenix (Mesa) and Las Vegas with possible events in Nogales and Douglas, Arizona as well as a few other regional cities.

Tickets for the Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta go on sale in early September online at www.MexicanBaseballFiesta.com.

The full tournament schedule will be released in early August. The popular games between Hermosillo and Obregon will once again be the second game of the doubleheader on both Friday and Saturday.

