Mexican Baseball Fiesta to return for 7th Fall

Annual baseball weekend pits four teams from the Mexican Pacific League against top prospects from one MLB organization.
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said pitcher Robbie Ray is doing well and will be put in concussion protocol.
Golden Boy Promotions is bringing the desert heat to Casino Del Sol for the second time in two months with a five-fight card on Saturday.
John Brown was looking like his old self. The Cardinals receiver was all smiles this week in the locker room, doing an interview alongside fellow receiver, Jaron Brown.
UA star safety Chuck Cecil ('87) has been hired as the program’s Director of Player Personnel.
